Martial artist spreads traditional Chinese culture with creative videos

(People's Daily App) 15:09, August 25, 2022

Ling Yun, whose real name is Ma Zhao Lingyun, was born in Ya'an, Southwest China's Sichuan Province in 1998. She is a disciple of the Emei school of martial arts, a national intangible cultural heritage.

Ling began learning martial arts at 4. At 10 she became a disciple of the Emei Sect. In February 2020 during the country's massive quarantine, Ling became an internet hit from a video of her in pajamas performing martial arts with a sword after throwing garbage downstairs.

Now with 13 million followers on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, Ling's martial arts videos impress millions.

In the videos, Ling sometimes wears red robes and performs fencing in the picturesque natural setting of Jiuzhaigou. In a sea of bamboo in southern Sichuan, she becomes a swordswoman. Atop a high mountain in Ganzi, she is in full armor with dual swords like legendary folk heroine Mulan.

In her videos Ling integrates calligraphy, landscape painting and other traditional elements of Chinese culture into martial arts performances, creating an ancient, traditional vibe. She hopes that more people will love traditional Chinese culture through her videos.

