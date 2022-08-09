Canal cultural festival kicks off in Beijing
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2022. The 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival kicked off in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Monday. With a history of about 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival kicked off in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Monday. With a history of about 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Actresses perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2022. The 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival kicked off in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Monday. With a history of about 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Visitors view exhibits during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2022. The 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival kicked off in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Monday. With a history of about 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival kicked off in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Monday. With a history of about 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 8, 2022. The 2022 Beijing (International) Canal Cultural Festival kicked off in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Monday. With a history of about 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
