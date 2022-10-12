In pics: archaeological site of Shuomen ancient port in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:26, October 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows a view of the archaeological site of Shuomen ancient port along the Oujiang River in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The archaeological site of Shuomen ancient port was discovered at the end of 2021, with ruins of ancient buildings, shipwrecks, and porcelain pieces unearthed in the following archaeological excavations. According to the National Cultural Heritage Administration, the discovery is important to studies of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

