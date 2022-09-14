Home>>
A visit to Zhoushan, city of unique glamour
(People's Daily App) 15:45, September 14, 2022
Zhoushan in East China’s Zhejiang Province is an important port city of China on the largest archipelago. The Zhoushan government is proud of the city’s modernization, ecological protection and cultural preservation. Let’s follow some international friends around the city and witness its unique glamour.
