Night view during folk festival in Sandu Fishing Village, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:56, July 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows lights on fishing boats during a folk festival in Sandu Fishing Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People enjoy night view during a folk festival in Sandu Fishing Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows the scenery at dusk in Sandu Fishing Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

