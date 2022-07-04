Night view during folk festival in Sandu Fishing Village, China's Zhejiang
Aerial photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows lights on fishing boats during a folk festival in Sandu Fishing Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People enjoy night view during a folk festival in Sandu Fishing Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows the scenery at dusk in Sandu Fishing Village of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
