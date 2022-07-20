Kuaijishan ancient Chinese torreya community in E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:45, July 20, 2022

In this aerial photo, farmers air Chinese torreya nuts in Zhaojia Township in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 19, 2021.

Zhejiang Province is a major production area of Chinese torreya nuts. The Kuaijishan ancient Chinese torreya community in Zhejiang was named a pilot site of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) program in 2013.

The planting of Kuaijishan ancient torreya can be dated back to more than 2,000 years. It is a "living fossil" marking China's height in plant breeding and grafting. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A farmer picks Chinese torreya nuts in Feiwang Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2020.

Zhejiang Province is a major production area of Chinese torreya nuts. The Kuaijishan ancient Chinese torreya community in Zhejiang was named a pilot site of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) program in 2013.

The planting of Kuaijishan ancient torreya can be dated back to more than 2,000 years. It is a "living fossil" marking China's height in plant breeding and grafting. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A farmer picks Chinese torreya nuts in Longxi Village of Jidong Township in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2019.

Zhejiang Province is a major production area of Chinese torreya nuts. The Kuaijishan ancient Chinese torreya community in Zhejiang was named a pilot site of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) program in 2013.

The planting of Kuaijishan ancient torreya can be dated back to more than 2,000 years. It is a "living fossil" marking China's height in plant breeding and grafting. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A farmer picks Chinese torreya nuts in Feiwang Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2020.

Zhejiang Province is a major production area of Chinese torreya nuts. The Kuaijishan ancient Chinese torreya community in Zhejiang was named a pilot site of the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) program in 2013.

The planting of Kuaijishan ancient torreya can be dated back to more than 2,000 years. It is a "living fossil" marking China's height in plant breeding and grafting. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)