Green transformation achieved in Lujiawan Village, E China's Zhejiang
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2022 shows a view of Lujiawan Village in Zhili Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, once unused pools and lands in Zhili Town are transformed to parks and greenways to upgrade the village's ecological environment. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
