Ageless China - Confidence
(People's Daily) 14:01, October 01, 2022
Over the past decade, more and more young people dipped their toes in traditional Chinese culture, bringing it out of the ivory tower, into the world, and into our lives. Traditional Chinese medicine, folk music, and Peking Opera have been infused with new energy. They strike their Chinese notes around the world. This is the cultural confidence deeply rooted in the hearts of the young generation in China.
