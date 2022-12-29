Home>>
18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicks off
(Xinhua) 08:14, December 29, 2022
A journalist works at the 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo by Li Caiying/Xinhua)
The 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday.
This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a booth at the 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Li Caiying/Xinhua)
