Chinese culture courses launched in Myanmar's Yangon
Participants attend the launching ceremony of Chinese culture courses at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, March 24, 2023. The China Cultural Center in Yangon here on Friday launched three summer training courses on Chinese culture for Myanmar students to promote cultural exchanges between China and Myanmar. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
YANGON, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Yangon here on Friday launched three summer training courses on Chinese culture for Myanmar students to promote cultural exchanges between China and Myanmar.
The summer training courses on Chinese calligraphy, Chinese-style flower arrangement and Yunnan cuisine cooking will be conducted at the center from March 28 to May 23.
Speaking at the launching of the training courses, Xu Ling, who is in charge of the China Cultural Center in Yangon, said that the training courses are offered to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries and enrich the summer cultural life of Myanmar students.
Xu added that she hopes the training courses will help the participating students experience the profoundness of Chinese culture.
