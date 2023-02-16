China, Myanmar to promote economic cooperation in post-pandemic era

Xinhua) 11:20, February 16, 2023

YANGON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan provincial department of commerce and the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) held a meeting here on Wednesday to promote economic and trade cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, UMFCCI President U Aye Win said that it is a timely meeting to promote the economic and trade cooperation between Myanmar and China's Yunnan province, adding it will assist Myanmar's economic development and private business sector development.

Myanmar, in the post-COVID-19 period right now, was making efforts to increase its export, which declined during the pandemic period, and China is an important market for Myanmar, the UMFCCI president said.

China is the largest trading partner of Myanmar, he said, adding that he hopes the meeting will open up cooperation opportunities for the two countries.

Tan Shufu, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that he always supports the trading between China's Yunnan province and Myanmar, adding that the economy is recovering in the post-COVID-19 era.

At the meeting, Li Chenyang, director-general of China's Yunnan provincial department of commerce, said that he has brought Yunnan province's business delegation to Myanmar to cooperate in trade promotion.

On Tuesday, the Chinese delegation led by Li also met with Myanmar's Union Minister for Commerce U Aung Naing Oo in Nay Pyi Taw, and discussed matters relating to border gates reopening and policies, smooth flow of goods, financial cooperation and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)