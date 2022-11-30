Myanmar inaugurates Lancang-Mekong warehouse and awareness center

Xinhua) 14:40, November 30, 2022

YANGON, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar has launched the Lancang-Mekong Project's Warehouse and Awareness Center in Shan state, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Tuesday.

Under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund, the center was built in Pindaya township for storing relief supplies and raising awareness about natural disasters, the release said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Thet Thet Khine expressed thanks to China for the assistance.

Zheng Zhihong, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, attended the inauguration ceremony in Pindaya township of eastern Myanmar's Shan state, the release said.

The six Lancang-Mekong countries comprise China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand.

