China donates 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ASEAN for Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:47, July 01, 2022

YANGON, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China donated 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for Myanmar on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said it was in support of ASEAN's humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.

At his residence in Yangon, the Chinese ambassador handed over the donation certificate to Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, the ASEAN chair's special envoy on Myanmar, and ASEAN's deputy secretary-general Ekkaphab Phanthavong.

Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister of Cambodia, was on his working visit to Myanmar.

The donation fully reflected China's high regard for the centrality and the role of ASEAN, as well as China's firm position to support ASEAN's humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, the Chinese ambassador said.

"Both China and ASEAN are friends of Myanmar, and Myanmar is an indispensable and important member of the ASEAN family," he added.

The Chinese ambassador said China has provided more than 600 million doses of vaccines to ASEAN countries.

China will provide much-needed help to Myanmar through various channels and work with ASEAN and other friendly partners to play a constructive role in restarting the democratic transition process in Myanmar, he added.

Sokhonn expressed his appreciation to China for the donation, saying China's assistance has fulfilled its commitment to ASEAN's centrality.

ASEAN's humanitarian assistance to Myanmar will be inclusive and "leave no one behind," he added.

To date, China provided 51 million doses of COVID-19 doses of vaccines to Myanmar.

