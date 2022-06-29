Chinese embassy in Myanmar makes donation to school for the deaf

Xinhua) 09:27, June 29, 2022

YANGON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Mr Zheng Zhihong, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Tuesday attended the launching ceremony of Year 2022 Donation Project to Mary Chapman School for the Deaf.

At the ceremony, Zheng said this year, the embassy will provide more than 20 million kyats (10,810 U.S. dollars) worth of daily food supplies to the school.

He also pledged that the embassy will continue to join hands with caring people from all walks of life in Myanmar to share love and support to the children of Mary Chapman school and to Myanmar's social welfare cause.

Daw Khin Thida Nyunt, Principal of Mary Chapman School for Deaf expressed thanks to the Chinese embassy for donating the needed things for the school.

Since 2018, the school has been receiving the assistances from the embassy after the signing ceremony of MoU in November 2017, she said.

Mary Chapman School for the Deaf was founded in 1920 in Myanmar.

