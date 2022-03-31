2.2 mln doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:00, March 31, 2022

YANGON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.2 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines donated by China through the COVAX Facility arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Wednesday, according to the Information Ministry.

According to the figures released by the Health Ministry, more than 49.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country and more than 21.8 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Besides, over 1 million people in the country had received a booster as of Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country reported that the number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 611,448 with 19,430 deaths in the country on Wednesday, the ministry's data showed.

