Shanghai converts expo center into quarantine venue

Xinhua) 08:10, March 31, 2022

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)