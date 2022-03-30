Shanghai converts expo center into quarantine venue
Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows the quarantine zone at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in east China's Shanghai. Shanghai converts the expo center into a venue to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. It will provide over 15,000 beds after completion. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Photos
