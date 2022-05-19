China shares experience on agricultural products with Myanmar
YANGON, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar and China have organized an online training course on the processing and preservation of agricultural products for Myanmar's public servants, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Wednesday.
China's Ministry of Commerce and China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries Co., Ltd jointly launched the online training course on Wednesday, the statement said.
A total of 45 civil servants from Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation joined the online course, it said.
Speaking at the opening event, Tan Shufu, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said the online training course would help practically promote agricultural cooperation between the two countries.
Tan said China and Myanmar are committed to the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, adding that bilateral cooperation on agricultural investment, agricultural trade and technologies, the exchange of agricultural talents and poverty reduction in rural areas have witnessed fruitful results.
The 21-day online training course, which includes workshops, seminars, virtual tours and cultural experience, is aimed at helping the trainees better understand the standards and success of China's agricultural products, it said.
The training will also provide useful experience for the trainees to improve the standardization level of agricultural products and food processing in Myanmar, the embassy said.
