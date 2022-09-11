Handover ceremony of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines held in Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:15, September 11, 2022

A staff member transfers China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 9, 2022. A handover ceremony of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China was held Friday at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A handover ceremony of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China was held Friday at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zheng Zhihong, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar, said China has so far provided Myanmar with 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a solid guarantee for the health of the people of Myanmar and a demonstration of the spirit of building a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Tun Min, deputy director-general of Yangon Regional Health Department, said Myanmar has received large amounts of assistance from China in the fight against COVID-19, including test kits, vaccines, medical supplies and medical equipment, reflecting the close cooperation between Myanmar and China.

Myanmar has already vaccinated more than 36.8 million people, or roughly over 66 percent of its total population, for COVID-19 as of Sept. 6, the health ministry's data showed.

As of Friday, Myanmar reported 616,401 cases of COVID-19 and 19,442 related deaths, official data showed.

Zheng Zhihong (R), minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar, shakes hands with Tun Min, deputy director-general of Yangon Regional Health Department, during the handover ceremony at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 9, 2022. A handover ceremony of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China was held Friday at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

