55 outstanding Myanmar students receive China-Myanmar friendship awards

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai (1st R) gives the certificate to a student during the awarding ceremony of the China-Myanmar friendship awards in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 26, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 55 Myanmar students were awarded Monday the China-Myanmar friendship awards in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Addressing the ceremony held at the National University of Arts and Culture, Yangon, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said that it is the first batch of China-Myanmar friendship outstanding awards to Myanmar's students majoring arts and culture.

"It is hoped that the students, by making continuous efforts for getting better results, will become great strengths for promoting Myanmar's cultural development and inheriting China-Myanmar 'Paukphaw' friendship," he said.

Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Ko Ko expressed gratitude to China for presenting the China-Myanmar friendship awards to Myanmar's outstanding students.

Today's Myanmar-China friendship awards show supports for the development of Myanmar's culture and arts sector, and it will help strengthen the existing Myanmar-China relations, he said.

The award winners included 25 students from the National University of Arts and Culture, Yangon, 15 students from the National University of Arts and Culture, Mandalay, 10 students from State High School of Arts, Yangon, and five from State High School of Arts, Mandalay respectively, according to Kay Thi Htwe, rector of the National University of Arts and Culture, Yangon.

The winners of the awards were selected by their related departments' heads, Kay Thi Htwe added.

