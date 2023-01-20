China hands over additional 3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Myanmar
YANGON, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday handed over an additional 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Myanmar, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.
Speaking at the handover ceremony in Yangon, the Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said China and Myanmar have a long history of "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship. It rapidly delivered the new batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Myanmar upon a request from the Myanmar side for the vaccine.
China will continue to deepen cooperation with Myanmar in various fields including health, he added.
Myanmar's Union Minister for Health Thet Khaing Win expressed gratitude to China for the assistance.
The newly-aided vaccines will be used as booster shots for school-aged children and the elderly with chronic diseases, he added.
Myanmar people were mainly vaccinated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, he said, adding that the friendly cooperation between the two countries will achieve new development in the new year.
