Myanmar, China hold economic forum to further enhance cooperation
Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai speaks at a forum on China-Myanmar economic cooperation in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
YANGON, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A forum on China-Myanmar economic cooperation was held here on Friday to further enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The forum, with the theme of "China's New Development and China-Myanmar Cooperation," was organized by the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI).
Speaking at the forum, Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein said Myanmar hopes to attract more Chinese investment.
China is Myanmar's largest trading partner and plays a major role in Myanmar's trading sector, Soe Thein said, stressing the need to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said that China's modernization drive will inject impetus into cooperation between the two countries.
Noting that China and Myanmar had a long history of commercial and cultural cooperation, U Zaw Min Win, president of the UMFCCI, hopes to further boost relations between the two countries.
According to Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce, during the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, China was Myanmar's largest trading partner.
Photos
Related Stories
- Myanmar inaugurates Lancang-Mekong warehouse and awareness center
- CPC has strong organizing and mobilizing capability: head of Myanmar's National Unity Party
- 55 outstanding Myanmar students receive China-Myanmar friendship awards
- Handover ceremony of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines held in Myanmar
- China donates 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to ASEAN for Myanmar
- Chinese embassy in Myanmar makes donation to school for the deaf
- China donates 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Myanmar
- China shares experience on agricultural products with Myanmar
- Traders eye speeding China-Myanmar border trade after RMB accounts allowed in private banks
- 2.2 mln doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.