Myanmar, China hold economic forum to further enhance cooperation

Xinhua) 10:47, December 04, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai speaks at a forum on China-Myanmar economic cooperation in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A forum on China-Myanmar economic cooperation was held here on Friday to further enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The forum, with the theme of "China's New Development and China-Myanmar Cooperation," was organized by the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI).

Speaking at the forum, Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein said Myanmar hopes to attract more Chinese investment.

China is Myanmar's largest trading partner and plays a major role in Myanmar's trading sector, Soe Thein said, stressing the need to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said that China's modernization drive will inject impetus into cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that China and Myanmar had a long history of commercial and cultural cooperation, U Zaw Min Win, president of the UMFCCI, hopes to further boost relations between the two countries.

According to Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce, during the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, China was Myanmar's largest trading partner.

