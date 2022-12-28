China-aided national theatre renovation project handed over to Myanmar

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai and Myanmar's Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Ko Ko attend the handover ceremony of China-aided renovation project for the National Theatre of Yangon in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, Dec. 27, 2022.

YANGON, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided renovation project of the National Theatre of Yangon was officially handed over to the Myanmar government here on Tuesday.

The renovation project, which was carried out with the assistance from China, began in August 2019 and was completed in November 2022. The upgrading work has made the theatre a modernized one of higher standards.

Handover ceremony of China-aided renovation project for the National Theatre of Yangon in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, Dec. 27, 2022.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said that the National Theatre of Yangon is the largest of its kind in Myanmar, whose construction was completed with the assistance from the Chinese government in 1990.

It is one of the landmark projects that symbolize the friendship between China and Myanmar, he noted.

Chen said that the renovation project has overcome difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the upgraded theatre will further contribute to the development of Myanmar's cultural sector.

The National Theatre of Yangon in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, Dec. 27, 2022.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Ko Ko said at the ceremony that the national theatre has hosted many artistic performances, conferences and exhibitions including cultural cooperation programs.

U Ko Ko expressed gratitude for the commitment and work of the Chinese side in its upgrading, which, according to him, reflected the friendship between the two countries as well as mutual respect between the two peoples.

