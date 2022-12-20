China donates household items to Myanmar's Kyaukphyu nursing home

People attend a ceremony for China's donation of household items to Kyaukphyu Nursing Home in Kyaukphyu, western Myanmar's Rakhine state, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

KYAUKPHYU, Myanmar, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Monday handed over household items to Kyaukphyu Nursing Home in Kyaukphyu town of Myanmar's Rakhine State.

The donated items included single steel beds, mini wardrobes, a refrigerator, rice cookers, water containers and a wheelchair.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Qiao Li, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, expressed thanks to Rakhine state's local government and CITIC Myanmar for facilitating the donation.

The donation aims to inherit China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" friendship, she said.

U Nyein Chan Maung, chairman of the Supervision Committee of the Kyaukphyu Nursing Home, expressed thanks to the Chinese embassy for the donation. "China is our good friend, and China is a country helping us in the time of difficulties," he said.

