Myanmar, China sign agreement on wind power projects

Xinhua) 10:41, March 03, 2023

YANGON, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar and China have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to cooperate on wind power projects in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, according to a release from the Chinese embassy in Myanmar on Thursday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Chen Hai said Myanmar is rich in the resources of wind, solar, water and natural gas that are required for generating electricity. The electric power cooperation will benefit the two countries, he said.

Chinese companies are cooperating in Myanmar's power projects to achieve the Southeast Asian country's goal of nationwide electrification by 2030, he said, adding that they are the first wind power projects in Myanmar which mark a new step in China-Myanmar power cooperation.

Union Minister for Electric Power of Myanmar U Thaung Han said that energy sufficiency is of vital importance for all Myanmar citizens and there are limitations to energy resources.

He also urged the companies to exert efforts so that the projects can generate electricity by 2025, stressing the importance of abiding by the environmental laws in implementing the projects.

The wind power plants, which are to be built in the towns of Ann, Gwa and Thandwe in Rakhine state, will be able to generate 360 megawatts (MW) after completion.

