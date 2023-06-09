Six exhibition halls set up at 19th ICIF in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 16:26, June 09, 2023

People visit the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Six exhibition halls were set up at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on June 7.

Covering an area of 120,000 square meters, the exhibition halls include the Digital Culture Hall, the Cultural Industry Comprehensive Hall (Section A and Section B), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Hall, the Cultural Tourism Hall and Belt and Road Pavilion, and the Intangible Culture, Arts and Crafts and Arts Design Hall.

A visitor experiences a product at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Cultural and creative products are exhibited at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Polymer clay products with the theme of Zibo barbecue are exhibited at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

