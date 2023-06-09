Six exhibition halls set up at 19th ICIF in Shenzhen
People visit the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Six exhibition halls were set up at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on June 7.
Covering an area of 120,000 square meters, the exhibition halls include the Digital Culture Hall, the Cultural Industry Comprehensive Hall (Section A and Section B), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Hall, the Cultural Tourism Hall and Belt and Road Pavilion, and the Intangible Culture, Arts and Crafts and Arts Design Hall.
A visitor experiences a product at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Cultural and creative products are exhibited at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Polymer clay products with the theme of Zibo barbecue are exhibited at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF)
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅳ)
- Chicago Field Museum hosts Chinese Culture Day
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅲ)
- Feature: Chinese classical music resonates in ancient Swiss city
- Chinese culture exhibition held in Paris
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.