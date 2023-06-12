In pics: 19th China Int'l Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 10:00, June 12, 2023

Staff members in ancient costumes at China's Shaanxi booth welcome visitors during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors choose products at China's Shaanxi booth during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors buy products at a booth from Mali during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors buy products at a booth from Nepal during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors buy products at a booth from South Korea during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors buy products at a booth from India during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

