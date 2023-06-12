In pics: 19th China Int'l Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen
Staff members in ancient costumes at China's Shaanxi booth welcome visitors during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors choose products at China's Shaanxi booth during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors buy products at a booth from Mali during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors buy products at a booth from Nepal during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors buy products at a booth from South Korea during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors buy products at a booth from India during the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off here on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry. Over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions have registered to display their distinctive products in the fair's Belt and Road International Exhibition Area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Digitalization a new frontier for globalizing Chinese culture
- 19th China International Cultural Industries Fair closes in Shenzhen
- Six exhibition halls set up at 19th ICIF in Shenzhen
- Highlights of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF)
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅳ)
- Chicago Field Museum hosts Chinese Culture Day
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅲ)
- Feature: Chinese classical music resonates in ancient Swiss city
- Chinese culture exhibition held in Paris
- How China helps preserve cultural heritage sites in Asia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.