19th China International Cultural Industries Fair closes in Shenzhen
This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows an exhibit inspired by letterpress printing at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a view of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the exhibition area of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Dancers perform at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 7, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Dancers perform at the booth of east China's Zhejiang Province at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
People visit the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 9, 2023. The five-day national-level fair closed Sunday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
