Cultural and Natural Heritage Day marked across China
Tourists experience folk dance of Li ethnic group during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A child makes paper cutting works during a paper cutting competition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Children demonstrate ethnic Li textile weaving during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A woman demonstrates embroidery skills during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)
A bamboo weaver demonstrates weaving techniques in Tuying Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)
A child shows a shadow puppet during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)
People perform folk dance during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Xiasi Ancient Town of Kaili in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Zou Guangxue/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Digitalization a new frontier for globalizing Chinese culture
- 19th China International Cultural Industries Fair closes in Shenzhen
- Six exhibition halls set up at 19th ICIF in Shenzhen
- Highlights of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF)
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅳ)
- Chicago Field Museum hosts Chinese Culture Day
- UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (Ⅲ)
- Feature: Chinese classical music resonates in ancient Swiss city
- Chinese culture exhibition held in Paris
- How China helps preserve cultural heritage sites in Asia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.