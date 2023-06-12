Cultural and Natural Heritage Day marked across China

Xinhua) 10:02, June 12, 2023

Tourists experience folk dance of Li ethnic group during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A child makes paper cutting works during a paper cutting competition in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Children demonstrate ethnic Li textile weaving during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A woman demonstrates embroidery skills during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

A bamboo weaver demonstrates weaving techniques in Tuying Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)

A child shows a shadow puppet during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

People perform folk dance during activities to celebrate China's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in Xiasi Ancient Town of Kaili in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 10, 2023. Saturday marks this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in China, with the theme focusing on cultural relics protection and utilization, as well as cultural confidence and strength. (Photo by Zou Guangxue/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)