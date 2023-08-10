People visit Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel

Xinhua) 15:41, August 10, 2023

A visitor takes photos at the Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 9, 2023. The Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv features several sets of lanterns which are crafted by a team from Zigong City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a lantern at the Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Chinese Lantern Exhibition in Tel Aviv features several sets of lanterns which are crafted by a team from Zigong City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

