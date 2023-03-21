Home>>
A special lantern that can be tossed, rolled
(People's Daily App) 15:02, March 21, 2023
There is a kind of lantern in China that can be tossed and rolled. This is the traditional gundeng, or "rolling lamp," a part of China's intangible cultural heritage.
Click the video to see how to make it.
