A special lantern that can be tossed, rolled

(People's Daily App) 15:02, March 21, 2023

There is a kind of lantern in China that can be tossed and rolled. This is the traditional gundeng, or "rolling lamp," a part of China's intangible cultural heritage.

Click the video to see how to make it.

