We Are China

Abandoned quarry turned rice field harvests in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:34, September 26, 2023

An abandoned quarry turned rice field enters harvest season with wind turbines at the background, forming a unique landscape in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Jingzi)

