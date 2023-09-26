Abandoned quarry turned rice field harvests in Guangxi
An abandoned quarry turned rice field enters harvest season with wind turbines at the background, forming a unique landscape in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Jingzi)
