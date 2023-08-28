Home>>
Rice paddies create a natural palette in Sichuan field
(Ecns.cn) 15:06, August 28, 2023
The rice paddies ripen and will soon be harvested in Bailing Town, Cangxi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Yugui)
Rice paddies and scattered villages form a natural palette, presenting a magnificent beautiful scene.
Aerial photo showcases rice paddies in Bailing Town, Cangxi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Yugui)
Aerial photo showcases rice paddies in Bailing Town, Cangxi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Yugui)
Aerial photo showcases rice paddies in Bailing Town, Cangxi County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Yugui)
