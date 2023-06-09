Cambodia earns 77.4 mln USD from milled rice export to China in first 5 months

Xinhua) 11:23, June 09, 2023

PHNOM PENH, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia exported 118,041 tons of milled rice to China in the first five months of 2023, earning 77.4 million U.S. dollars in revenue, said the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF)'s press release on Thursday.

"China is the main export market for Cambodian milled rice, which accounted for 42.43 percent of Cambodia's total rice export volume (during the January-May period of 2023)," the press release said.

CRF President Chan Sokheang said that China is a huge market for the commodity.

"The federation will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce to ensure that annual milled-rice sales to China top 400,000 tons each year," he said.

According to the press release, Cambodia exported 278,184 tons of milled rice to 50 countries and regions during the first five months of this year, generating 191.6 million dollars in revenue.

Milled rice varieties included premium aromatic rice, fragrant rice, long grain white rice, parboiled rice, and organic rice, it added.

The news release said the Philippines is a new market for Cambodia's milled rice, and the kingdom exported its first-ever big volume of 2,575 tons to the Philippines in May.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)