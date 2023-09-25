We Are China

Harvested late rice field at sunset in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:28, September 25, 2023

Picturesque scenery of terraced late rice field at sunset in Debao County of Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Shaojiang)

