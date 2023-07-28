Pears harvested in Weixian County, north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 14:37, July 28, 2023

Farmers load freshly picked pears for delivery at an orchard in Zhangying Township, Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, July 27, 2023. Pears, a specialty produce and leading bread earner for many farmers in Weixian, are growing in over 100,000 mu (about 6,666.67 hectares) of arable lands in Weixian, with an annual output of more than 130,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers sort out freshly picked pears at an orchard in Zhangying Township, Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, July 27, 2023. Pears, a specialty produce and leading bread earner for many farmers in Weixian, are growing in over 100,000 mu (about 6,666.67 hectares) of arable lands in Weixian, with an annual output of more than 130,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A farmer picks pears at an orchard in Zhangying Township, Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, July 27, 2023. Pears, a specialty produce and leading bread earner for many farmers in Weixian, are growing in over 100,000 mu (about 6,666.67 hectares) of arable lands in Weixian, with an annual output of more than 130,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)