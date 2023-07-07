A glimpse of Huanghua Port: North China's coal export powerhouse

People's Daily Online) 16:39, July 07, 2023

Photo shows a container terminal at Huanghua Port in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)

Huanghua Port in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, is China's second-largest coal exporting port.

Huanghua Port boasts a meticulously designed waterfront stretching 71.4 kilometers, along with a spacious land area encompassing 8,123 hectares. The port is equipped with 125 berths, of which 104 can accommodate vessels exceeding 10,000 tonnes.

