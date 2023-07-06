Hejian: The northern Chinese city renowned for glass production

Worker craft products at a glass workshop in Hejian, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo courtesy of Hebei Mingshangde Glass Technology Co., Ltd.)

Hejian, a city nestled within Cangzhou in north China's Hebei Province, is the world's largest production hub for heat-resistant glass.

This county-level city boasts more than 200 craft glass manufacturers, employing upwards of 60,000 individuals. Glass products from Hejian have established a significant presence not only domestically but also internationally, being exported to over 50 countries and regions. In 2022, Hejian's output reached nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.38 billion), becoming a substantial pillar of stability and development for Cangzhou's foreign trade.

