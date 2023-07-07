Traditional acrobatics shine in N China's Wuqiao

People's Daily Online) 16:28, July 07, 2023

Acrobats perform at a theatre within Wuqiao Acrobatics World in Wuqiao county, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Zhao)

Wuqiao county in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, has seamlessly incorporated acrobatic teaching and performance into its culture since the 1990s.

To nurture this traditional art form, the county established the Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School and Wuqiao Acrobatics World. These institutions have cultivated a substantial number of practitioners in this field.

Wuqiao's acrobatic performances are a vibrant display of diverse talent, encompassing 486 acts across seven categories. These include body skills, prop skills, equestrian skills, and traditional magic. Multiple performances produced here have been honored with the China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards, the pinnacle of recognition for acrobatics in China.

