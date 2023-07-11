Farmers harvest safflowers in N China's Hebei
(People's Daily Online) 13:42, July 11, 2023
Farmers pick safflowers at a planting base in Yubohai village, Dongguang county, Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Chen Yinghua)
Villagers have been busy harvesting safflowers at a planting base in Yubohai village, Dongguang county, Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province.
"It's a slack farming season and we come here to help pick safflowers. I earn 150 yuan ($20.73) for half a day’s work," said Liu Zhili, a local villager.
Yu Yaping, head of the planting base, said the net income she can generate by selling safflower seeds and threads on 1 mu (666.67 square meters) is around 5,000 yuan. After trial planting of the herb proved successful last year, Yu expanded the planting area to more than 100 mu this year.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.