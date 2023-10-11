Morning mist transforms wetlands in Zhaosu, China's Xinjiang into 'Chinese ink wash painting'

People's Daily Online) 16:05, October 11, 2023

Photo shows the captivating scenery of a wetland park shrouded in morning mist in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Xiaoqian)

Morning mist recently shrouded a wetland park in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, transforming the landscape into an exquisite "Chinese ink wash painting.”

The soft morning sunlight, gently diffused by the mist, bestowed a tranquil radiance upon the wetlands. The glassy waters of the lake reflected the surroundings like a mirror - half of the mountains were swathed in shades of indigo, while the other half was lit up in vibrant colors. Amidst this ethereal scene, birds soared together in flocks, and the grasslands and forests blended seamlessly like an unfurling painting scroll, conjuring "a vision of paradise.”

Spanning nearly 5,000 hectares, the wetland park encompasses diverse ecosystems, including marshes, lakes, and rivers, which contribute to its abundant natural resources and unique ecological environment.

