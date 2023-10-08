Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 10:35, October 08, 2023

Stunning autumn scenery of desert poplar trees, also known as populus euphratica, along the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The populus euphratica forest along the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, is the largest natural forest containing this plant species. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Yanshun)

