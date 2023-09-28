Dive into Mongolian culture at Xinjiang's yurt restaurant

15:48, September 28, 2023 By Elena Davydova, Xian Jiangnan, Su Yingxiang, Ebulayi, Zhou Yu, Liu Jieyan ( People's Daily Online

As Elana Davydova continued her exploration in the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, she has chanced upon an extraordinary restaurant where she can immerse herself in authentic Mongolian culture.

Boluo Grand Camp, located in Bole city of Xinjiang, is a place where dining, tourism, and artistic performance come together to offer visitors a delightful experience. Join her for an amazing experience at Xinjiang's yurt restaurant!

