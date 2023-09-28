Home>>
Dive into Mongolian culture at Xinjiang's yurt restaurant
By Elena Davydova, Xian Jiangnan, Su Yingxiang, Ebulayi, Zhou Yu, Liu Jieyan (People's Daily Online) 15:48, September 28, 2023
As Elana Davydova continued her exploration in the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, she has chanced upon an extraordinary restaurant where she can immerse herself in authentic Mongolian culture.
Boluo Grand Camp, located in Bole city of Xinjiang, is a place where dining, tourism, and artistic performance come together to offer visitors a delightful experience. Join her for an amazing experience at Xinjiang's yurt restaurant!
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Agricultural products boost incomes for merchants, farmers in Aksu, NW China's Xinjiang
- China's Xinjiang breaks ground on its largest pumped-storage power station
- Unveiling the secrets behind Jinghe goji berries' journey abroad
- Fruits enter harvest season in Tumxuk, NW China's Xinjiang
- Bold young performers find their groove with street dance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.