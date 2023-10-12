Spectacular views emerge after snowfall at Baima Snow Mountain

People's Daily Online) 10:38, October 12, 2023

A spectacular view of the Meili Snow Mountain from the Baima Snow Mountain. (Photo from the convergence media center of Deqin county)

After the first snow of this autumn blanketed Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Oct. 10, the Baima Snow Mountain was covered in white amid billowing clouds and mist. The Baima Snow Mountain, together with the Meili Snow Mountain standing opposite to it, made a spectacularly grand vista.

