In pics: snow-covered Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie, C China's Hunan

Xinhua) 13:17, January 17, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows a view of the snow-covered Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie City in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

