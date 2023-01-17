Home>>
In pics: snow-covered Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie, C China's Hunan
(Xinhua) 13:17, January 17, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows a view of the snow-covered Tianzi Mountain in Zhangjiajie City in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
