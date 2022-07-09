Zhangjiajie takes measures to boost recovery of tourism

Xinhua) 10:01, July 09, 2022

Tourists visit the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Baofeng Lake scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Baofeng Lake scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Aerial photo shows tourists walking on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Aerial photo shows tourists walking on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

