Zhangjiajie takes measures to boost recovery of tourism
Tourists visit the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Baofeng Lake scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
Tourists visit the Baofeng Lake scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)
Tourists visit the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Aerial photo shows tourists walking on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Aerial photo shows tourists walking on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Tourists walk on a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
Aerial photo shows tourists visiting the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 8, 2022. As the summer vacation approaches, Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in Hunan Province, has taken a series of measures to boost the recovery of tourism. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
