Slackline walkers compete in terrifying contest in central China

Xinhua) 09:21, November 15, 2021

CHANGSHA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Ten expert slackline walkers competed against each in central China's Zhangjiajie city on Sunday at a jaw-dropping altitude of more than 1,000 meters.

Drone footage showed the competitors walking the over 100-meter-long slacklines, which were slung between two mountains in the Wulingyuan scenic area, a UNESCO-protected park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province.

"I love the challenge of doing thrilling things, which can keep my life fresh," said Hu Jien, who won the contest.

"Zhangjiajie is a great place for slacklining. I enjoy walking between mountains and in a sea of clouds," he added.

