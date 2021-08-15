Medical workers stick to post since recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Zhangjiajie

Xinhua) 13:37, August 15, 2021

Luo Jinwu walks to offer door-to-door nucleic acid sampling services in Yangping Village of Yongding District in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 12, 2021. Luo Jinwu and his wife Xiang Ka are medical workers from Zhangjiajie Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Since the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Zhangjiajie from July 29, Luo has been conducting nucleic acid tests especially in the countryside, while Xiang has stationed in the hospital to attend to patients. Being apart for about half a month, the couple kept in contact via video link. "Both of us understand the heavy workload we bear at the front line of epidemic prevention and control," Xiang said, hoping the coronavirus resurgence will soon be deterred and they can be reunited. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

