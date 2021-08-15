Home>>
First batch of cured COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Zhangjiajie
(Xinhua) 09:30, August 15, 2021
Medical workers gesture as seeing cured patients off at the east area of Zhangjiajie City People's Hospital in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 13, 2021. Two confirmed COVID-19 patients and one asymptomatic infected person recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Friday, as the first batch of cured COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Zhangjiajie during the latest resurgence of COVID-19. The cured patients will stay under concentrated quarantine for 14 days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
