Hunan starts vaccinating teenagers aged between 12 and 14 against novel coronavirus
(Xinhua) 16:08, August 14, 2021
A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021. Hunan recently started vaccinating teenagers aged between 12 and 14 against the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
