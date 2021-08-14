Hunan starts vaccinating teenagers aged between 12 and 14 against novel coronavirus

Xinhua) 16:08, August 14, 2021

A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021. Hunan recently started vaccinating teenagers aged between 12 and 14 against the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)